THE ‘GAME ON GLIO PODCAST,’ DEDICATED TO FIGHTING BRAIN CANCER & SUPPORTING SURVIVORS, LAUNCHES 3RD SEASON

Shannon Traphagen started her podcast- to be a resource on brain cancer and help those grieving- just seven months after her husband died from Glioblastoma.

I was a widow with my whole life still ahead of me. Now it’s my mission to help others so they don't feel alone. I want to be an example of how we can fight for good things in life again.” — Shannon Traphagen

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Traphagen launches the third season of her growing podcast, ‘Game On Glio,’ May 11th with many expert guests and several key sponsors already lined up, including GammaTile Therapy, Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Imvax Inc, UBNS, and MimiVax LLC.Shannon officially launched the podcast in May 2021, just seven months after her 45-year old husband died from Glioblastoma. Her mission evolved after doing extensive research when she saw a communication gap between the medical field and patients/caregivers. Shannon said, “I noticed that there were NO podcasts at that time that dove into patient stories and sharing necessary information and education on current clinical trials, and the best doctors in the brain cancer field. ‘Game On Glio’ was born.”It has become a Top 5 podcast in Health and Wellness and has become known now as THE storytelling platform- not only for patients, but for doctors, researchers, foundations, and for herself- as Shannon shares her journey of healing through significant loss."There is no playbook for how to be a "young widow," and limited community support. The dreams of being a parent were gone, our little girl we were just about to bring home and my humble, loving, husband gone. Then our dog died. Everything I had was gone. I was completely alone. I'm no longer a wife but a widow with my whole life still ahead of me. Now it’s my mission to help others so they don't feel alone. I want to be an example of how we can fight for good things in life again."Shannon is being honored May 12th with the Ignite Award from the Women's Business Center through Canisius College as one of five honorees for Game On Glio's community impact."Game On Glio is an incredible source of hope authored by a woman with unwavering and admirable faith and wisdom--Shannon Traphagen. We are honored to align our global good news platform with her podcast that promotes the importance of hope and community when walking a difficult road, like brain cancer," said Kate Glaser, Hope Rises Founder.For more information about Shannon Traphagen and/or ‘Game On Glio,’ please visit https://thegameongliopodcast.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gameonglio Instagram: @gameongliopodcastTwitter: @sm_traphagenYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gameongliopodcast About Shannon Traphagen and The ‘Game On Glio’ PodcastShannon Traphagen is the owner of Write Life Media Marketing, host of the Game On Glio podcast and author of the 5-star novel ‘Finding Morgan: A LeFay Trilogy’: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Morgan-Lefay-Trilogy-LeFay/dp/1543960820/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= The Game On Glio Podcast is a nationally ranked top 5 podcast in its field that shines a light on brain cancer and grief and loss stories from around the globe. Now starting its 3rd season, Game On Glio is recognized as an educational podcast with a unique storytelling platform. Host Shannon Traphagen, owner of Write Life Media Marketing LLC, is raw, real, and inspirational. She spends her time as a patient advocate and conduit to help brain cancer patients and young widows. Along with her show, Shannon founded Traphagen's Trail Ride 4 Brain Cancer to raise funds for brain cancer clinical trials.Game On Glio podcasts are available at thegameongliopodcast.com and on all major podcast platforms.

