Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Lunch Party and Networking Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a festive lunch party and networking event on Friday, May 5th at the company’s headquarters in Rosemead, CA. The event was attended by associates, agents, broker associates, clients, and special guests, including Sandy Rosco, the executive director at the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the non-profit organization World Harvest.
"I'm so excited to be here today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with all of you. This is a special day for our company, and we wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for our employees, clients, and special guests. We hope you enjoy the food, the drinks, and the music. And we hope you'll take a moment to learn about World Harvest, a non-profit organization that does amazing work helping people in need around the world. Thank you for being here today, and ¡Viva México!", added said Ivan Rayas, Office Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, who was the Masters of Ceremony (MC) of the event.
The lunch party featured traditional Mexican cuisine, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas. There was also a variety of Mexican drinks available, such as margaritas, sangria, and horchata. In addition to the food and drinks, there was also live music and dancing.
The networking event was a great opportunity for our team members to come together and celebrate our team culture. YHSGR associates were able to enjoy delicious food and drinks while also learning about the history of Cinco de Mayo. They also had the opportunity to network with clients and other professionals.
“We’re proud to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our associates, clients, and special guests,” said Sophie Tong, YHSGR Pre-Licensing Real Estate School Coordinator. “It’s a great way to learn about our team culture and history, and to simply have some fun.”
YHSGR is a real estate company that specializes in helping clients buy and sell homes. YHSGR is also a proud supporter of the non-profit organization World Harvest. World Harvest is a Christian organization that provides food and other resources to people in need around the world. YHSGR has donated thousands of dollars to World Harvest over the years.
“We’re proud to support World Harvest,” said Lori Hintz, the managing broker/manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty “They do amazing work helping people in need.”
The Cinco de Mayo lunch party and networking event was a great success. Associates, clients, and special guests all had a great time celebrating our team culture and learning about World Harvest.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Cinco De Mayo Extravaganza: Experience the Spirit of Mexico with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty!