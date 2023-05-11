Nanocrystal Packaging Coating Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 187 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 289 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nanocrystal packaging coating market is anticipated to be worth US$ 187.0 million in 2023 and US$ 289.0 million by 2033. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%.



The market of nanocrystal packaging coating is fascinating and quickly expanding across key verticals that are influencing the way we think about packaging materials.

These coatings are formed of tiny particles known as nanocrystals and can be applied to a variety of surfaces such as metals, plastics, and glass.

One of the exciting aspects of nanocrystal packaging coatings is their ability to extend product shelf life.

These coatings can help to preserve the quality and freshness of food and other perishable commodities. By developing packing materials that are impervious to gases and moisture.

This is especially relevant in the food and beverage industries, where nanocrystal packaging coatings are increasingly being used. To improve packaging material performance and sustainability.

Barrier coatings hold a strong share of 47.4% in the market, with barrier coatings designed. To prevent the migration of gases, liquids, and other substances through packaging materials.

The food and beverage industry is a significant user of nanocrystal packaging coatings, capturing a market share of 56.7% in 2022. Due to the unique requirements of these industries for advanced packaging materials.

Europe holds a prominent position globally with a market share of 23.3% in 2022. The European Commission is promoting the use of nanotechnology in various industries, including packaging.

The United States also proved profitable in 2022, with a commendable market share of 21.0%. The business environment in the United States is favorable for developing and commercializing nanocrystal coatings. With a well-developed infrastructure and regulatory framework that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship.

India is also a rapidly transforming and lucrative market, with a growth trajectory of 6.0% between 2023 to 2033. India's large and growing population creates a significant market opportunity for companies. Specializing in advanced packaging materials such as nanocrystal coatings.

In conclusion, the nanocrystal packaging coating market is a striking and rapidly growing field with enormous potential to revolutionize the way we think about packaging solutions. By providing a wide range of benefits, including enhanced shelf life, improved mechanical properties, and aesthetic appeal. These coatings are set to play a significant role in shaping the future of packaging materials.

Competitive Landscape

The nanocrystal packaging coating industry has a moderately competitive landscape with several players operating in the market. These companies are engaged in developing and commercializing innovative nanocrystal coatings to meet the increasing demand for advanced packaging materials.

Some key players operating in the nanocrystal packaging coating market include Blue Nano Inc., InMat Inc., Cima NanoTech Inc., Hybrid Plastics Inc., and Nanogate AG. These companies are investing in research and development activities to enhance the performance and functionality of their nanocrystal coatings.

Recent Developments

Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant and the German engineering plastics producer, FKuR. In 2020, the two companies announced a strategic partnership to develop bio-based and biodegradable compounds for the packaging industry. The collaboration aims to leverage Clariant's expertise in developing sustainable additives and FKuR's experience in producing high-performance bioplastics.

Amcor and Constantia Flexibles announced a joint venture in 2019, called New Plastics Economy. This aimed to develop innovative packaging solutions that may help reduce plastic waste and improve recycling rates.

In 2020, Huhtamaki acquired a 51% stake in Ajanta Packaging. To expand its presence in the Indian market and strengthen its position in the food packaging industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

By Material:

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Composite

Others



By Function Type:

Barrier Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Scratch-resistant Coatings

UV-blocking Coatings

Conductive Coatings



By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial and Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

