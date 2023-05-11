EY, IBM, AWS, Quantinuum Among Leading Sponsors, Speakers for Commercialising Quantum Global 2023
Quantum technology industry experts, end-user companies and governments to discuss upcoming quantum applications on global stage in London
The future of quantum undoubtedly will include intersections between wildly divergent disciplines and subject areas.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest and most innovative quantum computing companies will convene with major corporations and government agencies on May 17 – and virtually May 18 – for the 2nd annual Commercialising Quantum Global 2023 conference by The Economist Group.
— Dr. Kristin M. Gilkes, EY Global Innovation Quantum Leader
The conference, featuring 600+ attendees and 110+ speakers from more than 20 countries, will enable companies to interface with current and potential partners that are delving into inventive and innovative quantum technologies from 17 sponsoring companies: EY (Ernst & Young), IBM Quantum, Quantinuum, AWS, Infleqtion, PQ Shield, Classiq, D-Wave, QuantumBasel, IonQ, Quantum Delta NL, SandboxAQ, UK Research Institute, Nu Quantum, Multiverse Computing, ethicqual and Quantum Dice.
Beyond the quantum industry, experts and leaders from other sectors will be taking the stage to discuss quantum’s impacts, including government officials; corporate leaders including speakers from Roche, British Airways, Airbus, NASA, IKEA, AWS, BMW, VW, Unilever and Mastercard; and thought leaders from leading banks and investment firms.
Dr. Kristin M. Gilkes, EY Global Innovation Quantum Leader, will speak about how to create quantum-ready businesses, providing insights on navigating the quantum landscape and the pioneers who are championing the integration of quantum technologies.
“The future of quantum undoubtedly will include intersections between wildly divergent disciplines and subject areas. What we’re exploring in this space today truly is at the edge of what is relevant to humanity,” said Dr. Gilkes. “The EY Global Quantum Lab, for example, is focused on solving some of our client's most challenging problems, from drug discovery that one day could cure cancer to how do you make supply chain logistics more efficient, that optimize for speed, cost, and sustainability. Another example is generative AI which introduces a multi-dimensional problem that brings us closer and closer to quantum. What’s exciting is that we don’t even know yet all the potential problems that quantum is going to be able to solve.”
Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and VP of IBM Quantum, will host a roundtable to provide insights on developing the burgeoning industry and ensuring that businesses will be enabled to build with the groundbreaking technology.
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching an era of utility. Soon, we believe quantum will advance enough to begin tackling valuable problems across a range of industries,” said Gambetta. “This is why IBM is focused on fostering a collaborative global quantum ecosystem to help usher in this new branch of computing and to build new applications that could solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”
Quantinuum Chief Executive Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra will speak about the need to ensure that quantum collaboration continues as the field becomes more competitive.
“Our longstanding, highly productive relationships with academia, national labs and enterprise are helping to drive industry growth and innovation,” Hazra said. “In addition to recently launching a state-of-the-art system for researchers, we also offer platform-agnostic software solutions that help advance the entire ecosystem.”
Commercialising Quantum Global 2023 is set to surpass the success of last year’s event which was standing-room-only with attendance of 450+ participants from 27 countries, 2,000+ virtual attendees, and more than 140 global leaders in quantum and enterprise spoke across 73 different sessions in 2022.
The event will be held at ETC Venues, 133 Houndsditch, and will include networking sessions throughout the conference, enabling participants to engage one-on-one with experts from the quantum tech landscape and the business sector. Taken together, the expertise delivered from the stage and in face-to-face interactions make this conference indispensable for those seeking to be at the forefront of this rapidly progressing sector.
For delegate and press registration, visit https://bit.ly/41eux0u
For more information on the conference, visit https://bit.ly/43EBzx5
