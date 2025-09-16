Alice & Bob Launches 100 People Hiring Plan to Advance Quantum Tech and Business Growth

We are creating a new labor market with unprecedented roles, team scopes and cross-disciplinary collaboration... it also makes us extremely proud to be driving this change in France.” — Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture at Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced plans to hire 100 new employees by mid-2026 to advance both technology development and business expansion.This workforce expansion follows the company’s successful €100 million ($117M) Series B funding round and the launch of a $50 million quantum laboratory in Paris, featuring a nanofabrication cleanroom for prototyping advanced quantum processing units (QPUs) alongside a large-scale test facility.Currently, Alice & Bob employs approximately 150 employees, of which one third hold a PhD. or higher degree. The employees represent diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, coming from over 20 countries and joining Alice & Bob from a mix of academic and industry experiences. The planned hiring will nearly double the company’s headcount, reflecting Alice & Bob’s rapid scale-up phase.“We are creating a new labor market with unprecedented roles, team scopes and cross-disciplinary collaboration,” said Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture and HR Director at Alice & Bob. “Although this is a formidable challenge, it also makes us extremely proud to be driving this change in France.”The open positions span both technical and corporate functions. 90 of the 100 hires will target technical roles, including scientists, engineers and technicians in physics, quantum error correction, firmware and software development, machine learning and quantum hardware infrastructure. The remaining 10 will seek new talent with experience in the business and management of high-performance computing will boost the commercial arm of the company.“We started as a group of young researchers trying to figure out how to beat Nature at its own game,” said Raphael Lescanne, CTO and Co-Founder of Alice & Bob. “Still today, what drives us isn’t just the technology, but the joy of building something extraordinary together, and we’re eager to welcome anyone who shares that passion.”“You need to be humble enough to respect the scientific endeavor we are facing, but bold enough to believe it is possible,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO and Co-Founder of Alice & Bob. “More people have been to space than have built a working quantum computer. What we are attempting is rare, difficult, and unique, and that’s why we are excited to make it happen.”Alice & Bob anticipates further recruitment as the company executes an ambitious roadmap through 2030, culminating in the delivery of the first utility-scale quantum computer for industrial applications.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM. Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a pioneering technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

