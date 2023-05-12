Vingo Introduces New Location With Virtual Biking and Running Routes in Japan
Fitness App allows users to Run or Bike Through Gunma’s Mountainous Terrain With Any Treadmill or Indoor Bike
Japan has always been a fascinating country for people all over the world. So we are excited for our users to discover all the beautiful sights the prefecture of Gunma has to offer.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Training World, Inc. has launched a new location for its immersive fitness app, Vingo. The latest release features new virtual running and cycling routes through Japan’s Gunma prefecture.
— Tim Walsh, Vingo CEO & Founder
The new routes highlight Gunma’s striking landscape, including jagged mountains, bamboo and cherry blossom forests, water gardens, and rushing waterfalls. Vingo users will also experience unique Japanese cultural features, like a Daruma temple, sacred shrines of all sizes, and Japanese forest spirits.
“Japan has always been a fascinating country for people all over the world. So we are excited for our users to discover all the beautiful sights the prefecture of Gunma has to offer. ” says Tim Walsh, Vingo CEO & Founder.
Vingo’s other notable features include:
- The ability for users to make an avatar with a selfie and customize it with a large selection of hair colors, workout clothing, fitness gear, and emotes.
- The option for users to select a dog to run or ride with them.
- Total compatibility with manual mode, allowing users to run or bike with Vingo without a sensor or with entry-level equipment.
- Motivating in-app achievement rewards, like new workout clothes and gear.
- Online real-time chat between Vingo members.
The expanded version of Vingo is available on Windows and iOS and is intended for people of all fitness levels. Users can download and use the app for free or subscribe to the premium membership to access all of Vingo’s features.
About Virtual Training World
Virtual Training World’s mission is to make fitness fun and affordable for people of all fitness levels.
Marketing Department
Vingo
marketing@vingo.fit
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube