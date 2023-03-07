Submit Release
New Immersive Fitness App Vingo Launches on iOS

Explore the world on any indoor bike or treadmill

Discover new locations while working out

Join a motivating community to meet your fitness goals

Explore Virtual Cycling and Running Routes With Free and Premium Membership Options

Vingo provides a fun exercise experience and the ability to make social connections easily. Our mission is to make fitness fun and affordable for people of all fitness levels.”
— Tim Walsh
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Training World, Inc. (VTW) has launched Vingo, a new immersive fitness app available on iOS. The app features virtual cycling and running routes throughout the Vingo metaverse. The first routes feature dozens of Icelandic routes revealing ice caves, a mythical tree, a rainbow bridge, active volcano and more. Vingo plans to launch several additional virtual locations in 2023. Vingo users have the option to purchase a Premium Membership, which provides access to all of Vingo’s features for $11.99 per month or $119.90 per year.

Vingo is aimed at users of all fitness levels and offers an alternative to the competitive cycling and fitness apps. It offers an easy and fun way for people to cycle and run indoors while exploring unique routes and landscapes worldwide. It’s also the first exercise app to support highly customized avatars and real-time online chat between users within the app.

“With Vingo, we are focused on supporting health seekers, individuals that are just beginning their fitness and want support and motivation. We also welcome those that presently exercise but want more fun and adventure in their exercise experience. Vingo provides a fun exercise experience and the ability to make social connections easily. Our mission is to make fitness fun and affordable for people of all fitness levels,” says Tim Walsh, VTW CEO & Founder.

Other notable features of Vingo include:

- A customizable avatar that users create with a selfie. It includes a selection of hair color choices, workout gear, and clothing options for added individuality.
- The option to connect Vingo to any exercise bike or treadmill and create a truly interactive workout.
- Total compatibility with manual mode, allowing users to enjoy Vingo without a sensor or with entry-level equipment.
- The ability to select a pet to come along for the ride or run.
- In-app achievement rewards, such as unlocking new gear and clothes.

Vingo is available for download now on iOS. You can download the free, limited membership or subscribe to the Premium Membership for access to all of Vingo’s features.


About Virtual Training World
VTW believes that affordable access to an immersive, social exercise experience can have a profound impact on improving the health and well being of individuals.

