PVBLIC Foundation is named ‘Development Organization of the Year’ at the Geospatial World Forum
PVBLIC Foundation wins 'Development Organization of the Year' at the Geospatial World Forum for promoting sustainable development through media, data and tech.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PVBLIC Foundation received the prestigious ‘Development Organization of the Year’ award at the Geospatial World Forum, the world's largest convener of geospatial experts and government leaders, in Rotterdam on May 3. PVBLIC Foundation was recognized for its work in promoting and advancing the sustainable development agenda through its leadership of the SDG Data Alliance program and its collaboration with the United Nations Department of Global Communications for the SDG Media Zone, which aims to take the conversation on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) out of the policy sphere and into the public discourse. Executive Chairman, Sergio Fernández de Cordova, and President, Stephen Keppel, were in Rotterdam to receive the award, which was presented by Reenat Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, alongside Sanjay Kumar, Founder & CEO, Geospatial World.
The Geospatial World Forum is an annual gathering of geospatial professionals and leaders representing the entire ecosystem of public policies, national mapping agencies, private sector enterprises, multilateral and development organizations, scientific and academic institutions. Since 2007, the Geospatial World Leadership Awards have recognized, honored, and celebrated professional excellence, contributions, and achievements of professionals, institutions, and organizations.
“It is an honor to receive this award and to be recognized for our work using media, data and technology to accelerate sustainable development across the globe. We are a product of our partnerships and we accept this award on behalf of our core partners at the United Nations, the founding partners of the SDG Data Alliance and the multiple leaders we’re working with from nations around the world, ” Fernández de Cordova said.
The forum focused on how geospatial technology, now an indispensable part of our lives, is changing paradigms at an astonishing pace. Creative minds globally are leveraging the power of location to transform different sectors, achieve the SDGs, climate goals and practically everything else. Geospatial technology is interwoven into all that we do and serves as a new, innovative engine of economic development.
