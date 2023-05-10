Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,167 in the last 365 days.

Mercedes-Benz to introduce all-electric cars in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 10 -  

HCM CITY – Mercedes-Benz Vietnam (MBV), a subsidiary of the Germany-based Mercedes-Benz Group AG, will introduce three all-electric car models in Vietnam in 2023, said MBV General Director Brad Kelly at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on May 9.

Kelly said that the three models are EQB SUV, which is a small luxury SUV, EQE SUV, a mid-size luxury SUV, and EQS SUV, a large luxury SUV.

EQB SUV and EQS SUV are scheduled to be delivered to customers in July, and the EQE SUV in September.

MBV also plans to form a network of 16 distributors, maintenance and repair service suppliers for its EQ models from July. It will also install charging stations at official distribution centres as well as in five-star hotels and resorts across the country.

Along with the electric cars, MBV also plans to expand its product list in Vietnam in 2023 by adding new models including domestically-built Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, and Mercedes-AMG SL.

At the press conference, MBV launched the new generation luxury SUV GLC with two versions, GLC 200 and GLC 300, with starting prices from VNĐ2.29 billion (US$97,581) and VNĐ2.79 billion ($118,887), respectively. — VNS 

 

You just read:

Mercedes-Benz to introduce all-electric cars in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more