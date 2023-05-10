Mercedes-Benz to introduce all-electric cars in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 10 -

HCM CITY – Mercedes-Benz Vietnam (MBV), a subsidiary of the Germany-based Mercedes-Benz Group AG, will introduce three all-electric car models in Vietnam in 2023, said MBV General Director Brad Kelly at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on May 9.

Kelly said that the three models are EQB SUV, which is a small luxury SUV, EQE SUV, a mid-size luxury SUV, and EQS SUV, a large luxury SUV.

EQB SUV and EQS SUV are scheduled to be delivered to customers in July, and the EQE SUV in September.

MBV also plans to form a network of 16 distributors, maintenance and repair service suppliers for its EQ models from July. It will also install charging stations at official distribution centres as well as in five-star hotels and resorts across the country.

Along with the electric cars, MBV also plans to expand its product list in Vietnam in 2023 by adding new models including domestically-built Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, and Mercedes-AMG SL.

At the press conference, MBV launched the new generation luxury SUV GLC with two versions, GLC 200 and GLC 300, with starting prices from VNĐ2.29 billion (US$97,581) and VNĐ2.79 billion ($118,887), respectively. — VNS