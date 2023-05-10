Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces Key Hires

Department’s Leadership Team Takes Shape with New Assistant Secretary, Chief Operating Officer and New Roles to Advance Agency’s Mission

NEW CARROLLTON (May 10, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that it has made several key hires in senior leadership roles at the agency as it builds upon its successes and implements new initiatives that will shape the department’s focus in the coming years. Under Secretary Jake Day’s leadership, the department priorities are to shelter every Marylander, expand affordable housing, right the wrongs of the past, build places using the best design standards that foster civic pride and to connect all Marylanders to broadband.

“These additions to the DHCD team are representative of the remarkable leaders that the administration is attracting across the state to ensure the brightest and best are working in public service,” said Secretary Jake Day. “These new teammates will bring valuable insight and experience to advance our mission and to benefit Marylanders.”

Julia Glanz, Assistant Secretary for Strategic Initiatives

Julia Glanz has started as the department’s Assistant Secretary for Strategic Initiatives, which is responsible for shaping new initiatives to achieve the policy objectives of the administration. Glanz served as the City Administrator for the City of Salisbury, managing day-to-day operations across all the city’s departments. She also served as Acting Mayor and led Salisbury forward through challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garret King, Chief Operating Officer

Garret King started this week as DHCD’s Chief Operating Officer, who will oversee personnel, administrative and system functions of the department and serve as the principal deputy and senior advisor for operations and administration. King has nearly two decades of public service focusing on community engagement, policy, and constituent services and programming. His expertise in government, project management and agency operations was honed serving as Chief of Staff at the District of Columbia’s Department of Aging and Community Living.

Gregory Hare, Assistant Secretary of the Community Development Administration

Gregory Hare serves as Assistant Secretary of the Department’s

Community Development Administration, overseeing the

development finance and housing bond programs. Under his

leadership, the Department has experienced record-breaking

production in affordable rental housing, homeownership, and small

business lending.

Prior to his appointment as Assistant Secretary, he served as the Deputy Director for the Community Development Administration and Director of Multifamily Housing. Before joining the Department, Assistant Secretary Hare was an Administrator for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City’s Rental and Assisted Housing Division.

Robyne Chaconas, Deputy Director of Community Development Administration

And to expand on the department’s important work in the construction of affordable housing, homeownership support, business lending, and combating climate change through our energy programs, Robyne Chaconas will be working as a Deputy Director in the Community Development Administration.

Benjamin Penserga, Deputy Director of Communications

In the department’s Office of Public Information, Ben Penserga has started as the Deputy Director of Communications to assist in telling the stories of the important work of the department and its employees. Penserga previously worked for the Comptroller of Maryland, and prior to that worked for news organizations on the Eastern Shore.

