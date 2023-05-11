The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and AbleVu Join Forces to Create A More Inclusive Society

AbleVu: Know Before You Go

Today, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership

Our partnership with AbleVu extends our reach to make the world accessible to individuals with hidden disabilities.” — Paul White, CEO Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership to help create a more inclusive and understanding society for those with non-visible disabilities.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower has long been a leader in raising awareness and providing resources for those living with non-visible disabilities. Through this partnership, the Sunflower Program and AbleVu will work together to make it easier for these individuals to access the resources they need.

AbleVu’s revolutionary platform provides an easy way to view a business’s accessibility features and even ask questions directly to the business. This will provide a valuable resource to those living with non-visible disabilities, and help make it easier for them to find the services they need.

"Our partnership with AbleVu extends our reach to make the world accessible to individuals with hidden disabilities. We are excited that in addition to being supported by simply wearing the Sunflower, our Sunflower community will now easily find detailed information about the locations they plan to visit says Paul White, CEO of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower."

Both companies are passionate about creating a more accessible and understanding society for these individuals.

With this partnership, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are empowering people living with non-visible disabilities to live more independently and confidently.

We are excited to see what this partnership will bring and how it will help to make every day easier for people living with non-visible disabilities.

For more information, please visit www.sunflowerprogram.org and www.ablevu.com.