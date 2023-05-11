Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,194 in the last 365 days.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and AbleVu Join Forces to Create A More Inclusive Society

The words "hidden" and "disabilities" written in green and yellow with a picture of a sunflower

colorful circle image that looks like a camera lens. there is a puzzle piece in the center of the image that looks like a pupil

AbleVu: Know Before You Go

picture of the United States with AbleVu logo and Hidden Disabilities logo. Text reads: Join us in celebrating this milestone! AbleVu partners with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower as we work together to create a more inclusive society. The Hidden Dis

Today, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership

Our partnership with AbleVu extends our reach to make the world accessible to individuals with hidden disabilities.”
— Paul White, CEO Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership to help create a more inclusive and understanding society for those with non-visible disabilities.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower has long been a leader in raising awareness and providing resources for those living with non-visible disabilities. Through this partnership, the Sunflower Program and AbleVu will work together to make it easier for these individuals to access the resources they need.

AbleVu’s revolutionary platform provides an easy way to view a business’s accessibility features and even ask questions directly to the business. This will provide a valuable resource to those living with non-visible disabilities, and help make it easier for them to find the services they need.

"Our partnership with AbleVu extends our reach to make the world accessible to individuals with hidden disabilities. We are excited that in addition to being supported by simply wearing the Sunflower, our Sunflower community will now easily find detailed information about the locations they plan to visit says Paul White, CEO of Hidden Disabilities Sunflower."

Both companies are passionate about creating a more accessible and understanding society for these individuals.

With this partnership, Sunflower Program and AbleVu are empowering people living with non-visible disabilities to live more independently and confidently.

We are excited to see what this partnership will bring and how it will help to make every day easier for people living with non-visible disabilities.

For more information, please visit www.sunflowerprogram.org and www.ablevu.com.

Meegan Winters
AbleVu
+1 517-819-7284
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and AbleVu Join Forces to Create A More Inclusive Society

Distribution channels: Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more