Local Actors Killing it in Denver
National theater company (Jest Murder Mystery Co) partners with Denver performers to produce interactive murder mystery dinner shows for groups.
[Jest shows] are so much fun, even an introvert can enjoy them!”UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Company: Jest Murder Mystery Company
— Skip Francoeur (Aurora, Colorado)
Contact: Leslie Franklin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Local Actors Killing it in Denver
National theater company partners with Denver performers to produce interactive murder mystery dinner shows.
Jest Murder Mystery Company has been producing interactive murder mystery shows since 1999. Although the company is headquartered in St. Louis Missouri, they now have a team of talented, local actors performing their comedy shows in the Denver area.
Part scripted, part improvised, Jest Murder Mystery Company parties are all about making sure the audience has a great time. Professional actors lead guests (who are all playing roles in the show) through a comedic mystery experience while they try to deduce who done it.
Once the crime has been solved, the audience will walk away with a sense of community with their fellow audience members. They’ve just participated in a shared, very funny experience with lots of light-hearted, murdery fun. It’s something they’ll talk about for years to come.
Jest’s talented Denver Cast Includes:
Tabitha Walker (Estes Park, Colorado) has always been a performer. Starting off in popular musical theater productions, expanding to writing and producing smaller productions in college. She loves discovering new ways to create art and connect people’s hearts to stories. She grew up in a tiny smoky mountain town in Tennessee creating skits with her 6 siblings. The point was to get a laugh. Not a lot has changed.
Skip Francoeur (Aurora, Colorado) is a native of the Denver Metro area. He studied acting at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Actor’s Workgroups. He has acted in short films, industrials, television commercials, and web promotional videos. He loves entertaining and engaging people and believes laughter brings us all together. Skip enjoys working with Jest and likes to joke, “[Jest shows] are so much fun, even an introvert can enjoy them!”
Kristine Lynn Kraus (Denver, Colorado) Began her theater career at ten working with Theater for Young America in Kansas City. While in Los Angeles, she appeared in shows ranging from Chekov’s ‘Wild Honey’ to Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice’. Other projects include radio and television commercials along with membership in The L.A. Troupe. Murder Mystery Shows are a favorite of Kristine’s as they allow for audience play and participate. "My favorite part of Jest shows is when audience members make me laugh and break character!"
Adi Diner (Boulder, Colorado) Since his debut piano recital at age 6, Adi has relished the spotlight. He honed his craft at university, graduating with a Drama and Performance major. As an actor in film and theater, and as jazz singer, he is grateful to have had the opportunity to entertain audiences on four continents in four languages, most of which he understood. Adi was thrilled to join the funny and talented acting troupe at Jest Murder Mystery Company in 2021 and has been having a blast entertaining Colorado audiences ever since.
Travis Signus (Lakewood, Colorado) graduated from Georgia Southern University with a BA in Theatre and studied improv at the Groundlings Improv school in LA. since moving to Denver he has been in multiple dinner and mystery shows.
Soleil Kohl (Denver, Colorado) has acted in several immersive theater experiences, ranging from comedic improvisation, playback theatre, character acting, mascotting, and more. She has produced several sketch and improvised theatre groups, and acts locally in small-theater productions in Boulder, Colorado.
Jest Murder Mystery Company also partners with local venues to produce private and public murder mystery shows. Jest recently worked with Nonna’s Italian Bistro located at 11877 E Arapahoe St, in Centennial, Colorado to perform a private show for a company party.
The event was such a success, Jest is promoting Nonna’s as a recommended venue to their future Denver area clients looking to plan a light-hearted murder mystery party. Jest has also performed recently at Carelli’s Italian Restaurant (Boulder, CO), The Exchange Coffee House (Castle Pines, CO), The Table Public House (Denver, CO) and many more.
Private or public parties can be booked for any occasion including but not limited to; company parties, meetings, conferences, birthday parties, large events, holiday parties, graduations, fundraisers, family reunions, Christmas parties, wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners.
To learn more about Jest Murder Mystery Company and their interactive murder mystery dinner theater parties performed in and around Denver, Colorado, visit them online www.jestmurdermystery.com/locations/denver or call 1-888-234-9984 to talk to a real human.
***
Leslie Franklin
Jest Murder Mystery Co.
leslie@jestmurdermystery.com
A Sneak Peak of a Jest Murder Mystery Company Dinner Party