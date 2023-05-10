Conduct Board Schedules May Disciplinary Hearing

The Board of Professional Conduct announces one May disciplinary hearing.

The Board of Professional Conduct announces one May disciplinary hearing.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced one May disciplinary hearing involving an attorney.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m., takes place before a three-member panel of the board, and is open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

May 18

Toledo Bar Association v. Sarah Ann Miller Driftmyer

Case No. 2022-044

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus