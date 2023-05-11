The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) to Share Research at the CYTO Annual Conference
The world’s top minds in the fields of cytometry, cell biology and immunotherapy will gather in Montréal, Canada for CYTO 2023
“The society is excited to gather and share major advances in research and development within the space of single-cell analysis and related clinical and biotechnologies.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s top minds in the fields of cytometry, cell biology and immunotherapy will gather in Montréal, Canada for CYTO 2023, the 36th annual congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry. Here we will share scientific discoveries and explore the latest developments in flow and image cytometry, microfluidics, advanced topics in data evaluation using artificial intelligence (AI), and other topics related to immunology, instrumentation, SRL management, fluorochrome development.
— Professor Jessica Perea Houston, Ph.D.
ISAC’s annual conference is the focal point of the cytometry community and the 2023 theme is “Engaging Globally”. Participants will attend lectures, workshops and scientific tutorials covering a wide variety of topics associated with the single cell analysis domain.
Professor Jessica Perea Houston, Ph.D., President of ISAC and CYTO meeting chair, will kick-off the meeting with opening remarks followed by two State of the Art Lectures featuring Professor Chris Xu from Cornell University and Professor Joerg Bewersdof of Yale University, discussing multiphoton and super-resolution optical microscopy, respectively. Dr. Houston notes that, “The society is excited to gather and share major advances in research and development within the space of single-cell analysis and related clinical and biotechnologies. Our 2023 ISAC Congress will showcase influencers in cytometry with a focus on engineering, data science, and clinical adaptations.”
The presenter of the CYTO 2023 Robert Hooke Lecture is Professor Anthony Hyman, Ph.D., Professor Hyman is Director and Group Leader at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and a recipient of the 2023 Körber Breakthrough Prize. He has been recognized and honored globally for his research and distinguished contributions to the advancement of cell biology. He will present on the topic of biomolecular condensates and their implications for cell physiology, including discussion of potential roles of phase separation in organization and robustness of cellular biochemistry.
Other highlights of the meeting included the participation of multiple biotech companies, plenaries focused on innovation and devices pushing biomedical science forward, especially in the rapidly growing use of AI and machine learning to sort and identify cells and assist with complex data analysis.
More information about the CYTO conference can be found via the organization’s website at: https://isac-net.org/page/CYTO.
ABOUT ISAC
The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community by promoting technological innovation, developing professionals in the field, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge in cytometry. Its vision is to advance cytometry to help solve global challenges in the single particle space. For more information about the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) and to learn about membership, visit: www.isac-net.org.
Liz Bailey
ISAC
+1 202-932-6998
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn