Legal Automation Group Announces Alliance Partnership Agreement with UpLevel Ops
Working with a variety of legal technologies we have come to understand the transformational aspects of MyLegal’s Legal Front Door and Automation Platform”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation Group, LLC (LAGL) the developers of MyLegalTM, announced an Alliance Partnership Agreement with UpLevel Ops, a leading consulting firm that specializes in corporate legal operations. The partnership leverages UpLevel Ops’ advisory and legal technology expertise to assist with implementation services for the MyLegal Legal Front Door and Automation Platform.
“Productivity improvement, efficiency gains and cost reductions are major drivers of automation within today’s corporate legal departments,” said Legal Automation Group’s CEO & Co-Founder, Jim Tate. “To support the growing demand for our MyLegal platform, we have partnered with UpLevel Ops. They bring a deep understanding of legal operations and various legal technology offerings, making them the perfect partner to assist us with our client implementations.”
“Legal technology advisory services including project prioritization, technology review and selection, and ROI justification are core to our consultancy,” said Stephanie Corey, Co-Founder & General Partner. “Working with a variety of legal technologies we have come to understand the transformational aspects of MyLegal’s Legal Front Door and Automation platform. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Legal Automation Group team to deliver effective implementations of the MyLegal Platform.”
To learn more about the MyLegal Legal Front Door and Automation platform book a consultation here. If you are attending the 2023 CLOC Global Institute, in Las Vegas, May 15-18, please visit MyLegal at Booth #543.
About Legal Automation Group, LLC
Legal Automation Group (LAGL) helps legal departments and law firms of all sizes transform their organizations bolstered by decades of experience using next generation technology platforms that can be quickly and cost effectively configured to solve even the most challenging scenarios.
MyLegal combines a Legal Front Door with an Enterprise Grade Low Code/No Code Automation Platform to create a single, future-proof digital transformation solution. It combines automated workflows accessed through a centralized, collaborative portal with self-service functionalities, and is comprised of more than 25 of the most sought-after department work processes. The platform enables rapid development of custom applications, as well as the configuration of each of the MyLegal pre-built applications to meet each company’s exact needs with little or no coding.
MyLegal is changing the face of legal operations departments, and enabling them to reduce burdensome activities, improve collaboration, become more efficient, and reduce costs. For more information about MyLegal, visit www.my-legal.io.
About UpLevel Ops, LLC
UpLevel Ops leads the evolution of the legal operations practice and takes legal to the Next Level.
We are trusted advisors providing practical guidance, mentorship, and coaching that goes beyond consulting. With our custom, high-end service – born of extensive corporate in-house experience – we partner with clients to craft actionable solutions. We create a roadmap to success that empowers teams with best practices, tools, and workflows tailored to their unique business objectives.
For more information about UpLevel Ops, please email us at info@UpLevelOps.com or you can discover more at www.UpLevelOps.com.
