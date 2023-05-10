MINISTERIAL STATEMENT - Statement by the Honourable Helena Jaczek on the appointment of a new chairperson of the National Capital Commission's board of directors

GATINEAU, QC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - As Minister responsible for the National Capital Commission, I am pleased to announce that following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process, Maryse Gaudreault has been appointed as chairperson of the National Capital Commission's board of directors, effective June 6, 2023, for a term of 4 years.

Born in the Québec region, Ms. Gaudreault has lived in the National Capital Region for more than 40 years. Having led a distinguished career in public service and community involvement, she served as a member of the National Assembly of Québec for the riding of Hull from 2008 to 2022. As a Member of the National Assembly, she held a broad range of key roles.

As the third vice-president of the National Assembly, Ms. Gaudreault presided over the proceedings in the Assembly and carried out several mandates, including the presidency of the following groups: the Cercle des femmes parlementaires, the Réseau des femmes of the Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie, the board of directors for the Fondation Jean-Charles-Bonenfant and the National Assembly's Comité zéro harcèlement. Ms. Gaudreault also chaired the working group on the creation of a national monument for victims of residential schools.

Prior to her career as a Member of the National Assembly, Ms. Gaudreault was director of the Centre d'hébergement et de soins de longue durée de Hull and served on various boards of directors.

Ms. Gaudreault's professional career demonstrates her expertise and her commitment to the well-being of communities. Her strategic vision and experience working with various levels of government will be assets in carrying out her mandate.

The National Capital Commission is a federal Crown corporation dedicated to ensuring that Canada's capital is a dynamic and inspiring source of pride for all Canadians and a legacy for generations to come. The main role of the Commission's board of directors is to oversee the corporation and ensure that it meets its strategic objectives. This includes ensuring that the corporation's resources are used effectively and efficiently, as well as fostering positive relationships with other levels of government and the public.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Marc Seaman, who has served as chairperson of the board of directors for the National Capital Commission since June 7, 2017.

The Honourable Helena Jaczek

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada