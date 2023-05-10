HitLights Recognized by Inc. Magazine for Best Workplaces Culture

Our Culture is Your Solution. Bringing that same level of commitment to every project we take on!

CHINO, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HitLights an industry leading low voltage LED Strip Light Manufacturer and Distributor of low voltage power supplies and accessories has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as being an Inc. Best Workplace for 2023. At HitLights, we believe that a strong culture leads to exceptional customer service. Our expert technical support team is always ready to help solve problems and provide the best solutions for our clients.

"We are thrilled to share this recognition, which is a great honor for our dedicated team. Today's award is a great recognition to our teams who take care of electricians, architects, lighting designers and smart home integrators every day. We are extremely proud of this award and the culture we have built," said Joe Freeman, President of HitLights.

We believe that a strong culture leads to exceptional customer service, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We look forward to continuing to provide the best products and services to our customers. "Our award winning culture is obsessed with making our company a great company to work with and also a Best Workplace for team members," said Freeman.

About HitLights - Let's Get Started

Ready to experience the HitLights difference for yourself? Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help you revolutionize your low voltage LED lighting needs. Since 2010, HitLights serves customers domestically and internationally and has professionals and teams in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Baton Rouge as well as internationally. You can learn more at www.hitlights.com/pages/about-us

Pull Quote

"Our award winning culture is obsessed with making our company a great company to work with and also a Best Workplace for team members," said Freeman."

Media Contact

Joe Freeman, HitLights, 1 (855) 768-4135, jfreeman@hitlights.com, https://hitlights.com/

SOURCE HitLights