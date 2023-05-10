Canada’s Community Icon gets Lifetime Achievement Award
Baldev Mutta Canada's Community Icon, Visionary & Innovator was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Ontario Heroes, a Community organisation.
I followed my passion of healing souls and developed a social model against all odds. This award is a surprise and I am truly grateful for the honor”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Visionary, Innovator & Community Healer Baldev Mutta, was felicitated with the Ontario Heroes Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of Healthcare Excellence 2023 at the recently held. Gala Dinner held at the Grand Empire Convention Centre, Brampton on 22nd April 2023.
— Baldev Mutta
The Award honors and recognizes sincere and dedicated efforts, reflecting a passion, commitment and distinguished impact in the field of health care and the recent Covid-19 pandemic.
Baldev Mutta the CEO of PCHS (Punjabi Community Health Services) started the organization with 2 people and today PCHS boasts of a 108 plus member agency with offices worldwide. The organization offers services in mental health and addictions, geriatric, settlement, child, youth and family services and is involved wholly in community development.
Speaking on the occasion, the honourable Ms Ruby Sahota (Member of Parliament – Brampton North, Ontario) said. “Baldev Mutta is a trailblazer in health care, striving for a healthier and safer community. He is a pillar of the community and his dedication through his unique service model to the vulnerable, immigrants and seniors needs to be followed by everyone”
Baldev Mutta added “It is truly an honor to receive this Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award and I am indebted to my family and the innumerable number of people who have been part of my arduous journey of the past 30 years. I followed my passion of healing souls and developed a social model against all odds. This award is a surprise and I am truly grateful for the honor by Ontario Heroes”
The Consul General of India, Smt Apoorva Shrivastava, stated “He has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the Community and his contribution in health care with our offices to even distressed youths in immense. He is a well-deserved winner”.
The Gala Dinner was attended by the Who’s Who of the Greater Toronto Area. Ontario Heroes is a multi-service and a not-for-profit organization.
