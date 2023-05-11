Houston Area Urban League President And CEO Releases Statement Regarding HB2744
Houston Area Urban League President and CEO Judson W. Robinson III Issues Statement Regarding HB2744HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League is encouraged by the incremental advancements toward sensible gun reform being made in the state legislature. We are heartened to see lawmakers addressing the pressing issue of gun violence in our communities and taking steps toward ensuring the safety of all Texans. We remain deeply concerned that the raising levels of gun violence in Texas will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable populations in this state. We stand in support of leaders in this state who are committed to creating a safer and more secure future for all.
“We are encouraged by the small strides being made in our state legislature towards responsible gun laws that can prevent needless tragedies and promote community safety. It is vital that we continue to work together to find sensible solutions that balance the rights of gun owners with the need to protect our communities" says Judson Robinson III, President, and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League. “The statistics are alarming. There’s been a 50% jump in gun violence-related deaths, the highest it’s been in over 20 years. These are numbers we haven’t seen since the 1990s.”
This organization is dedicated to supporting the overall health and safety of our community and we believe that responsible gun laws are a critical component of building safe and thriving communities in Texas. We remain committed to working with partners in the private and public sectors, lawmakers, community leaders, and advocates who aim to promote and support policies that prioritize the safety and security of all Texans.
