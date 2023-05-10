BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC. to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND,VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia-headquartered BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC., a subsidiary of Munich-based BAUER KOMPRESSOREN Group, the world’s foremost innovative designer and manufacturer of high-pressure systems, will invest $7.4 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk. The company will increase capacity to produce more hydrogen and natural gas compressors to meet growing demand. Virginia successfully competed with Ohio and South Carolina for the project, which will create 47 new jobs.

“BAUER’s long-term success in the City of Norfolk reinforces the Commonwealth’s strong foundation for job growth and the company’s continued confidence in our pro-business climate, infrastructure, and workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The expansion of global industry leaders like BAUER strengthens the local and regional economies and Virginia’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across the Commonwealth.”

“BAUER’s decision to expand its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operation in the City of Norfolk highlights the competitive advantage that Virginia offers international companies seeking growth in U.S. markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “BAUER is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth thanks to our strategic location, proximity to the Port of Virginia, and robust workforce, and I congratulate the company on its continued success.”

“BAUER is excited to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with the City of Norfolk and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Tony Bayat, President. “The favorable business climate, easy access to the Port, and room to grow make Norfolk an ideal location for us. We are thankful for the efforts of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and Governor Youngkin.”

“We are proud to be the home of a recognized leader in the innovative design and manufacturing industry. BAUER’s expansion and success is proof that manufacturing companies are in-demand and thriving within our city,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “We are grateful to BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC. for continuing to invest in Norfolk.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance is proud to support the expansion of operations at BAUER COMPRESSORS. Advanced manufacturing is a target industry for our region, given Hampton Roads' talent pool, existing industry, and the emerging alternative energy sector driving many of our business development efforts. The work at BAUER aligns well with our efforts at the Alliance,” said Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “Congratulations to President Tony Bayat and the BAUER team on reaching this growth milestone.”

“I am happy to see that BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC. is investing in our region to increase the production of more hydrogen and natural gas compressors to address the growing demand in Virginia. I also applaud them, as this creates 47 new jobs in the region,” said Senator Lionell Spruill.

“I applaud BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC. for their additional investment in our community and Commonwealth,” said Delegate Angelia Williams Graves. “These good-paying jobs are another strong example of a strong business climate and Virginia economy that makes our Commonwealth the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC. is recognized as a leader in the innovative design and manufacturing of high-pressure systems. The company is specialized in the markets of high-pressure breathing air, GSA/military breathing air, industrial air and gas, plastics technology, natural gas, and inert gas compression. With a mission to provide the highest quality products and solutions for high pressure air and gas geared toward industrial and breathing air applications, the company uses the latest technology, best materials, most qualified human resources, and the most efficient fabrication techniques to ensure timely delivery of a defect-free, reliable product that will last the maximum potential of its entire lifecycle.

BAUER COMPRESSORS is a 2010 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade Program, which assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established their domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Norfolk with the project. BAUER is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

