Erbert & Gerbert’s Launches Three Out of this World Cheesesteak Sandwiches

Out of this World Cheesesteaks have landed at Erbert & Gerbert's

Erbert & Gerbert's, the beloved sandwich shop, is serving up something special this summer with the launch of three new hot and hearty cheesesteak sandwiches.

Erbert & Gerbert's cheesesteak sandwiches are the perfect combination of taste and convenience. A quick lunchtime or a satisfying dinner, our new cheesesteak sandwiches will hit the spot.”
— Eric Wolfe
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For 34 years, Erbert & Gerbert's has been delighting millions with their freshly baked bread, daily-sliced meats and vegetables, and delicious soups. Now, they've taken it a step further with the launch of three new hot and hearty cheesesteak sandwiches.

Erbert & Gerbert's is presenting its own twist on the classic cheesesteak with the Northern, Cali, and Goliath cheesesteaks!

The Northern Cheesesteak is packed with steak, peppers, and onions and is topped with melted cheese and mayo. The Cali Cheesesteak boasts a fresh, juicy steak mixed with peppers and onion and is topped with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, and creamy mayo, making it a perfect summer sandwich. The Goliath Cheesesteak is a carnivore's dream, featuring exrta steak mixed with peppers and onions and topped with bacon, melted cheese, provolone, and mayo.

These delish cheesesteaks won't be on earth forever, so hurry to your nearest Erbert & Gerbert's location for take-out, pick-up, in-store, or delivery before they blast off. You can also order online or via the mobile app. Check out the full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com/menu

