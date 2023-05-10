Submit Release
Baesler Praises ND Presidential Scholars

BISMARCK, N.D. May 10, 2023 – North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler applauded three North Dakota high school seniors who were named Wednesday as the state’s Presidential Scholars for 2023.

The North Dakota scholars are:

  • Srinath B. Kandooru, Century High School, Bismarck
  • Annelise Klein, Century High School, Bismarck
  • Kaylee Mae Kirkeby, Central High School, Grand Forks

“Being named as a Presidential Scholar is a capstone achievement for any high school student,” Baesler said. “Congratulations to these young people for attaining this honor, and I join them, their families, their teachers, their friends, and the state of North Dakota in celebrating it.”

The U.S. Department of Education manages the Presidential Scholars program, which honors high school seniors of outstanding achievement in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Kirkeby was named as a CTE Presidential Scholar.

The North Dakotans are among 161 students to be honored this year in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and among Americans abroad.

Most Presidential Scholar candidates are chosen according to an analysis of their college entrance exam scores. There is no application process. Others are nominated by state education departments and partner organizations. Final selections are made by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of individuals appointed by the president.

In January, the U.S. Department of Education named 75 North Dakota Presidential Scholar candidates, including five in career and technical education. The group was later narrowed to eight semifinalists.

Scholars are chosen according to their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and community service and leadership.

