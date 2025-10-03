U.S. Senate Confirms Baesler as Assistant Secretary of Education

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 3, 2025 -- Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, was confirmed Friday by the U.S. Senate to serve as assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education in the U.S. Department of Education. The position oversees federal policy for the nation’s K-12 schools.

I am honored, humbled, and incredibly excited to have received this final vote of confidence from the U.S. Senate,” Baesler said. “I am especially grateful to North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer for their support, their leadership, and their commitment to ensuring the confirmation process continued to move forward for nominees committed to public service.”

Baesler’s confirmation officially approves her February nomination by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and President Donald J. Trump.

Although the Senate’s confirmation process is complete, the current federal government shutdown is delaying when Baesler may be sworn in and begin her new job.

“Like others affected by the shutdown, I’m in a holding pattern,” Baesler said. “The Department of Education is currently unable to onboard new appointees or administer the constitutional oath of office. I look forward to serving in this new role and will resign from state service and join Secretary McMahon and the department’s leadership team once operational logistics permit, and I have ensured a smooth and effective transition.”

Baesler, 56, who has served as North Dakota’s State Superintendent since 2013, has been a national leader in personalized learning, school accountability reform, teacher workforce innovation, and the development of North Dakota’s “Choice Ready” initiative, which ensures students graduate prepared for college, work, or the military.

In her new role, she will oversee the federal office responsible for shaping and supporting K-12 education policy across the United States