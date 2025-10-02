Key October BRIDGE Updates for LEAs

Infinite Campus Engagements with LEAs Begin This Month

We are approaching the next step in the statewide rollout of Infinite Campus. Beginning this month, Infinite Campus project managers will initiate direct engagement with local education agencies (LEAs) to launch the implementation process.

Infinite Campus project managers will be reaching out to LEAs with more than 250 students by Oct. 15. Remaining LEAs will be contacted by Oct. 31.

The purpose of the initial contact is to introduce districts to the Infinite Campus project manager assigned to their implementation, provide helpful information about the implementation process, and schedule the initial meeting to officially begin implementation.

BRIDGE Office Hours

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. CDT (via Microsoft Teams)

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours! These open forums are designed for LEA personnel to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project. Attendees can:

Submit questions directly

Clarify project details

Engage in conversation with the BRIDGE team

Receive guidance on technical support, implementation, and upcoming milestones

Upcoming Sessions

Missed Last Week? View Recordings