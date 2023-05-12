Mary Dermcare LLC Announces Exclusive Grand Opening Open House Event on May 23, 2023

Mary Dermcare announces its Grand Open House Event on Wednesday, May 23 from 3:00-7:00pm at our newly opened Clinic at 390 5th Avenue, RM 912, Midtown Manhattan

Mary Dermcare is offering so many new, cutting-edge procedures and treatments we are hosting an Exclusive Open House Event with grand prizes and giveaways to showcase our latest skin care services” — Mary Jane Gonzales, Founder