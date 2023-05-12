Mary Dermcare LLC Announces Exclusive Grand Opening Open House Event on May 23, 2023
Mary Dermcare announces its Grand Open House Event on Wednesday, May 23 from 3:00-7:00pm at our newly opened Clinic at 390 5th Avenue, RM 912, Midtown Manhattan
Mary Dermcare is offering so many new, cutting-edge procedures and treatments we are hosting an Exclusive Open House Event with grand prizes and giveaways to showcase our latest skin care services”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Dermcare LLC proudly announces its Grand Open House Event on Wednesday, May 23, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 pm at our newly opened Holistic Skincare and Advanced Aesthetic Clinic at 390 5th Avenue, RM 912, Midtown Manhattan, New York.
— Mary Jane Gonzales, Founder
Mary Dermcare has recently added the Rohrer Aesthetics' Pixel8 RF Microneedling and Spectrum Laser devices among the many new, cutting-edge aesthetic treatments to the Midtown Manhattan area.
The Pixel8 is a state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) micro-needling system. This radio frequency micro-needling system provides the latest skin tightening and collagen induction therapy advancement. In the hands of our trained practitioners, this system combines the collagen-stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin-tightening effect of radio-frequency to provide patients with meaningful improvements to their skin. Some modalities treated with RF micro-needling include fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone, and many more.
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest effective laser hair removal for small and large areas with built-in contact cooling for exceptional patient comfort. The system also has an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light (IPL) procedures, which treat various minor skin irregularities and conditions, including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, broken facial capillaries, and acne, as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
"Mary Dermcare LLC is bringing so many new, exciting personalized, cutting-edge procedures and customized treatments to our new beauty and wellness space in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York. In addition, we are excited to host an Exclusive Open House Event with grand prizes and giveaways to showcase all the best corrective, preventative skin care services to our valued existing and new clients, anchored on a holistic approach and personal touch." Mary Jane Gonzales, Founder.
The management of Mary Dermcare LLC invites you to come to this free open house event to tour the facility, experience our treatment offerings and technologies, meet the founder and skilled-passionate providers, and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures.
In addition, our staff has prepared a fantastic, informative, and fun evening with event-exclusive promotional
specials.
Mary Dermcare LLC will be giving away up to $20,000 in prizes including:
● 3 Winners Grand Prize - Pixel8 RF micro-needling.
● 3 Winners of One year of unlimited targeted body Laser Hair Removal.
● 3 Winners for 3 Sessions of Body Sculpting.
● Four AO Scan Body Analyser winners- An overview of whole-person wellness.
● Five winners for 3- BEMER Therapy -Activate better circulation, the engine that keeps us
going.
● Twelve winners for our Full-sized Specialized skincare Formula.
● More exclusive-event surprises and discount vouchers. Terms and conditions may apply.
In addition, Mary Dermcare LLC is also offering all new patients up to 50% discount on any exclusive event packages booked between now and the evening of the event.
The Open House will be full of events, demonstrations, and beauty and wellness education, including:
• Every Hour Live Demo Spectrum and Pixel8 RF Micro-needling experience for pre-booked event
clients.
• Manufacturer presentations on some of the latest aesthetic procedures.
• Promotional pricing on all major services packages
• Hourly door prize drawings.
• Tours of the spa with staff available on-site for questions
• Complimentary light refreshments provided
To RSVP for this event, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-launching-exclusive-event-celebrate-with-us-receive-love-giveaways-tickets-625272325357
About Mary Dermcare, LLC:
Mary Dermcare specializes in Holistic Skincare, Wellness, Hair Loss, Energy Medicine, and Advanced Aesthetic practices and is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York.
At Mary Dermcare, our commitment is to provide customized and personalized holistic health services and advanced corrective skincare treatments. We work collaboratively with our clients and patients to create the proper combination of treatments and products to deliver optimal results. Holistic skincare approaches the body as an integrated unit where every function works together to achieve harmony and balance.
Mary Dermcare's mission is to positively influence people's lives by providing a safe and practical solution to promote healthy aging. In addition, we advocate mental wellness as we strive to deliver whole-person wellness with natural solutions to reasonably and significantly enhance the inside-out beauty and quality of life.
For more information about these treatments and any of the services at Mary Dermcare LLC. please visit our website at www.marydermcare.com and to schedule a complimentary consultation email us at consult@marydermcare.com or call 929.303.1304. Also follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more practice updates, wellness and beauty tips, and the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
