Council Stands with Mass General Brigham

The Council went on record in solidarity with the Mass General Brigham (MGB) housestaff and urges MGB, in a spirit of labor harmony, to enable a fair, transparent National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election process for interns, residents, and fellow physicians.

Interns, residents, and fellow physicians employed by MGB have majority support of their unit to unionize with the Committee of Interns and Residents/SEIU. Interns, residents, and fellows are organizing because they are keenly aware of the gaps in care and the root causes of the issues their patients face, yet currently have no say in their working conditions. Interns, residents, and fellows regularly work eighty or more hours per week and are only guaranteed one day off in seven.

Housestaff are organizing for safe and healthy working and learning conditions and fighting for improved compensation, improved health insurance coverage, and access to services that promote housestaff well-being.

A union can help secure residency and fellowship programs that allow participants to focus on becoming the best physicians they can be for the community without worrying about affording basic needs such as rent.