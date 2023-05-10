Council Designates Citizen Square to Lieutenant Colonel

Lt. Col. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse was born on January 14, 1927 in Roxbury, grew up in Mission Hill, and attended Boston Public Schools. On his 17th birthday, Woody enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in an all-black segregated unit following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Woody was assigned to the 322 Fighter Wing at Moton Field, Tuskegee, Alabama, known as the “Tuskegee Airmen” where he was honored for distinguished service. Despite clear racist challenges he faced during his military service, he was discharged from active duty in 1949, and joined the Air Force Reserves until retiring in 1997.

Woody went on to graduate from Yale University in 1952 and Boston University School of Law in 1955 before practicing law at his own firm. He further distinguished himself as a Department of State Diplomatic Courier in Europe, the Middle East, and was on the last flight out of Havana, Cuba in 1959.

Woody has since been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by President George W. Bush in 2007, and was appointed to the State Militia with the rank of Brigadier General by Governor Charlie Baker in 2022.

Woody has been a longtime champion and advocate for veterans and military families throughout his life. The Council honors Woody for his service and sacrifice and this week, the Council adopted a resolution designating a Citizen Square at the intersection of Boylston and Dartmouth Street in Back Bay in recognition of Lt. Col. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse.