Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,878 in the last 365 days.

Happy Haitian Heritage Month

his week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing May as Haitian Heritage Month. Haitian Heritage Month is celebrated annually across the globe during the month of May to recognize the rich history, culture, and contributions of Haitians to society, and to promote awareness and understanding of the Haitian-American community.

Haitian Americans have made significant contributions to the fields of medicine, science, education, and business, among others, and have enriched the fabric of American society with their culture and traditions.

Throughout the month of May, Boston will hold activities and events that celebrate Haitian culture. Boston has a proud tradition of embracing and welcoming immigrants by celebrating and honoring their achievements and contributions, and the Council encourages all residents to join in celebrating the rich culture and history of the Haitian community in Boston.

 

Events Celebrating Haitian Heritage Month

May 6, 2023: Day of Service with Immigrant Family Services Institute at Madison Park High School
May 9, 2023: Story Time at Boston Public Library
May 18, 2023: City Hall flag raising
May 21, 2023: Flag Day Parade along Blue Hill Avenue through Dorchester and Mattapan

You just read:

Happy Haitian Heritage Month

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more