May is National Bike Month

Did you know that Boston is ranked as the number four most bike-friendly city in the U.S.?

Boston currently has 59 miles of off-street paths, 17.5 miles of separated bike lanes and 8 miles of neighborhood routes. Bluebike in 2021 reported 2,954,624 total trips in the Greater Boston area, which covered 6,627,760 miles in total.

The city of Boston, Boston’s Bike initiative has outlined five objectives they aim to achieve over the next three years:

- Expand our bike network so that 50% of residents will be a 3-minute walk from a safe and connected bike route

- Grow our public bike share by 40%, adding more than 100 new stations

- Build speed humps in 30 more community zones, starting with ten next year

- Add 75 raised crosswalks at parks, libraries, community centers, and schools

- Help 600 women gain confidence in riding bikes

In the United States, since 1956, May has been recognized as National Bike Month and during this week’s Council meeting, the Council recognized the celebration.