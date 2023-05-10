Are you greater than the sun

that shines on everyone:

Black, Brown, Yellow, Red, and White,

the sun does not discriminate.

-Sara Ting

In 1985, The Sun Poem was shared by activist Sara Ting across the City of Boston as part of a campaign to promote racial and ethnic harmony.

In a resolution that was adopted recognizing The Sun Poem as a powerful tool to ignite change, it states that the poem “speaks of the value in diversity and the importance of a shared sense of community.”

Beginning in 1986, organizers have held Sun Poem Workshops as a space to use poetry, creative writing, and oral expression as a way of educating students in public and private schools to appreciate differences and understand the role diversity and equity play in our city.