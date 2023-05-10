MARY DERMCARE PROUDLY ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXPANDED ITS SERVICE OFFERINGS TO INCLUDE CUTTING-EDGE SKINCARE TREATMENTS
By adding these two devices to our practice, we can seamlessly incorporate the best minimally invasive beauty treatments on the market today”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Dermcare LLC, led by Founder Mary Jane Gonzales has added two new laser devices to its robust practice. The Holistic Health and Advanced Clinic has added the Rohrer Aesthetics Spectrum and Pixel8-RF devices. With 20 years of experience, Mary and the Mary Dermcare’s team of skilled and passionate providers utilize these award-winning devices to provide patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare and cost-effective beauty treatments with a holistic approach.
— Mary Jane Gonzales, Founder
The Spectrum device offers patients effective laser hair removal treatments for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for exceptional patient comfort. The system also has an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light (IPL) procedures which treat various of skin irregularities and conditions including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, broken facial capillaries and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF micro-needling device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy. In the hands of our trained practitioners, this system combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide patients with significant improvements to their skin. Some of the many modalities treated with RF micro-needling include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, uneven skin tone and many more.
“Mary Dermcare has always been committed to best non-surgical beauty treatments in skin care and anti-aging management” said Mary Jane Gonzales, Founder, who is a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Licensed Aesthetic Provider, Certified Hair Loss Practitioner, Certified Cosmetic Formulator and Scientist, "It's been so hard to choose and find the right instruments to add into our practice, as I am passionate about providing only the best, high quality, cost-effective, ergonomically comfortable and result-driven treatments to patients and providers. By adding these two devices to our practice, we can seamlessly incorporate the best minimally invasive beauty treatments on the market today administered by myself and our trained providers committed to delivering superior patient outcomes anchored with our holistic approach and personal
touch.
"The many services that Mary Dermcare offers might just be the cure to get your skin back to even better than pre-pandemic texture and firmness. So let's talk about the most cutting edge modern skincare, Pixel 8. This is a game changer and in the super-competent hands of Mary, you will get through it easily. She has the most delicate touch and knows how to confidently handle the instrument. Mary is a truly knowledgeable and gifted practitioner with magic hands and a huge heart. Ultimately this treatment reactivates the collagen and in the matter of weeks your skin is plump, firm and glowing." said, patient, Ilene Kristen, American Actress.
About Mary Dermcare, LLC:
Mary Dermcare specializes in Holistic Skincare, Wellness, Hair Loss, Energy Medicine, and Advanced Aesthetic practices and is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, New York.
At Mary Dermcare, our commitment is to provide customized and personalized holistic health services and advanced corrective skincare treatments. We work collaboratively with our clients and patients to create the proper combination of treatments and products to deliver optimal results. Holistic skincare approaches the body as an integrated unit where every function works together to achieve harmony and balance.
Mary Dermcare's mission is to positively influence people's lives by providing a safe and practical solution to promote healthy aging. In addition, we advocate mental wellness as we strive to deliver whole-person wellness with natural solutions to reasonably and significantly enhance the inside-out beauty and quality of life.
For more information about these treatments and any of the services at Mary Dermcare LLC. please visit our website at www.marydermcare.com and to schedule a complimentary consultation email us at consult@marydermcare.com or call 929.303.1304. Also follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more practice updates, wellness and beauty tips, and the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
Mary Jane Gonzalez
Mary Dermcare LLC
+1 929-303-1304
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube