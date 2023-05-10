$30M Contract Awarded to Small Business for Architect-Engineer Design Services

This contract provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of Design-Bid-Build documents and Design-Build request for proposals. Services may also include architectural programming, geotechnical investigation, field investigation, hazardous materials testing, surveying and mapping, cost estimating, DD1391 preparation and other preliminary project documentation.

Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.

“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”

Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.

Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

No funds were obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured by means of Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov with 17 offers received.

Work will be performed within NAVFAC Southeast’s geographic area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by May 2028.