Haven Hospice Achieves National Recognition through Quality Connections Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Hospice achieved recognition by earning four rings in the 2023 Quality Connections program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Quality Connections is the only national program designed to support hospice and palliative care providers' delivery of high-quality, person-centered care.

Quality Connections is structured around four fundamental pillars, which are represented by four rings: Education, Application, Measurement, and Innovation. Participants are required to achieve milestones within defined timeframes by participating in activities such as quarterly data reporting and benchmarking, educational courses, case studies, and engagement on emerging issues—all of which promote high-quality care delivery and service excellence. Achievement in the program is measured by completing activities within each of the four foundational areas, culminating in the closure of up to four rings.

Haven earned the highest achievement possible by closing four rings in the Quality Connections program, enhancing its quality improvement program.

"Haven's record of achievement in Quality Connections underscores our unyielding commitment to education and innovation," said Haven Director of Quality Rebecca Rosano. "Our participation also provides an opportunity for our team to demonstrate the high-quality care we provide for patients and their families every day."

"Closing all four rings in Quality Connections took a lot of focus, a lot of hard work," Rosano added. "It's great to see our associates recognized nationally for their dedication to the Haven Hospice mission of 'honoring life by providing comfort, care and compassion to individuals and families we serve.'"

In addition to closing four rings in the program, Rosana added that Haven is up to date on the newest and best practices in serious illness and end-of-life care.

"NHPCO is committed to helping hospice and palliative care providers deliver the best care possible to patients and their loved ones. Quality Connections was created to make the ongoing journey of excellence possible," said NHPCO COO and interim CEO Ben Marcantonio.

