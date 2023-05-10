Submit Release
2023 Government Finance Experts Conference

Keeping informed and up-to-date in the highly-specialized field of governmental
accounting and auditing is no easy task. Whether you are employed in a government
entity or serve as the external auditor, it is essential that you remain up-to-date on the
most recent standards, pronouncements, regulations and trends. This three-day hybrid
government conference, May 22-24, 2023, provides you with updates and guidance on
the developments you need to know to be a government finance expert. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.saonm.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/GFEC-Promo-PDF.pdf

