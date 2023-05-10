Between Worlds: Reflections from Best American Psychics Now Available on Amazon
True Accounts of Psychic ExperiencesASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shay Parker's Best American Psychics is proud to announce the release of its new book Between Worlds: Reflections from Best American Psychics. This thought-provoking collection offers readers an intimate look into the lives of notable psychics and mediums who share their insights and experiences about living a psychic life.
It has been released in both paperback ($9.99 USD) and e-book versions ($3.33 USD), as well as free with Kindle Unlimited.
The team at Shay Parker’s Best American Psychics consists of renowned experts known for their work in providing spiritual guidance to thousands around the world through various platforms such as radio shows, books, television programs, and lectures/workshops.
In this compilation, each contributor shares deeply personal stories that offer insight into what it truly means to be a gifted reader or practitioner—the joys they experience but also how these abilities often come with struggles, which can range from adjusting to being “different” than those without gifts or even dealing with family dynamics affected by one's choice of profession.
This book helps readers gain a greater understanding not only of themselves but other people who are sensitively wired differently. It demonstrates how they might use these talents responsibly so that everyone benefits in some way or another, whether personally, professionally, or spiritually.
Within 24 hours after the launch date, this title became an Amazon bestseller, due largely because word spread quickly amongst fans eager for more information about topics related to metaphysics, such as angel encounters, parapsychology, spiritual studies, extrasensory perception (ESP), dream interpretation, and tarot card readings.
The different authors featured throughout this inspiring read are:
• Lorraine Appleyard
• Kathy Biehl
• Mari Cartagenova
• Cate Coffelt
• Jeanne Crescenzo
• Mary Daisley
• Terrie Douglas
• Katherine Glass
• Deena Janel
• Marc Lainhart
• Deborah Livingston
• LJ the Medium
• Kelly Palmatier
• Shay Parker
• Jody Pinard
• Tiffany Powers
• Sally Rice
• Shelley Robinson
• Deb Sinclair
• Nancy Smith
People have been fascinated with psychic phenomena for centuries, but what does it truly mean to be psychic?
How does it impact the lives of those who possess these gifts?
The truth is, being psychic can feel like you are living in two worlds simultaneously, as you are aware of both the physical and spiritual realms. It can be both exhilarating and overwhelming at the same time, like standing at the edge of a vast ocean, feeling both the excitement and awe of its power and depth.
Sound complex? Well, this book will break it all down for you.
In this book, the team of notable psychics and mediums from Shay Parker’s Best American Psychics share their insights and experiences, offering a unique and diverse perspective on living a psychic life.
Through a series of personal recounts, readers will gain a deeper understanding of what it means to have psychic abilities and its impact on family, friends, and more.
What you’ll find inside:
- A peek into the world of psychics from a collective team of experienced, tested professionals
- Responses to the most frequently asked questions from clients about psychics, giving you a chance to compare and contrast different perspectives and have your own questions answered
- Engaging and captivating stories that transport you to a world beyond the ordinary
- A range of experiences, from heartwarming sessions with clients to spine-tingling Spirit encounters with the unknown
- A focus on personal accounts rather than scientific explanations so that you can relate to spirituality in a deeper, more meaningful way
- And much more!
With a writing style that is accessible to both believers and skeptics, Between Worlds: Reflections from Best American Psychics is a must-read for anyone fascinated by all things mystic and supernatural!
About Best American Psychics:
Established in 2009, Best American Psychics (BAP) is the only privately-owned psychic directory to promote twice-tested professional psychic readers. In addition, it currently is the ONLY privately-owned psychic directory to perform criminal background checks on its members, and it also set the standard for being the first in the nation to implement immediate call button services for its clients.
Unlike other online directories for psychic readings, BAP does not open its membership to any and all psychics. BAP's founder, Shay Parker, does not believe that merely “screening” their members is enough. Instead, they have a trained staff and volunteer clients that personally test each and every psychic.
Shay Parker strives to be as certain as possible that BAP'S clients receive accurate psychic advice from ethical, professional practitioners. As such, Shay developed a stringent method for selecting only the elite, and they are listed on BAP only after they’ve undergone a series of checks and balances.
Shay Parker believes in psychic abilities, obviously, but she is also critically aware that many out there are unscrupulous with their gifts. At BAP, they will not tolerate unethical or unprofessional behavior. They promote only the best, and they deliver.
Shay Parker
Best American Psychics
