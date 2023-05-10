Tanya Kilitkayalı Introduces Her New Book at EMU Book Gatherings 2023 Event

In scope of the "EMU Book Gatherings 2023", an event taking place with the collaboration of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Publishing House and the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate with the aim of increasing reading culture and creating awareness, the introduction and signing of the new book " Cyprus Cuisine: From Traditional to Modern" was held.

Authored by Tanya Kilitkayalı, academic staff member of EMU Faculty of Tourism who successfully represented the university and Cyprus cuisine at the MasterChef competition on TV8, the book was introduced on 29 April, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Rüstem Bookstore in Nicosia. The design of the book was done by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fırat Tüzünkan, Chair of the Department of Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design at EMU Faculty of Communication. Present at the opening ceremony of the event were Vice-Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Dean of the EMU Tourism Faculty Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Chair of the EMU Publishing House Executive Board Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, and Executive Board Member Prof. Dr. Mehmet Metin Erginel.

At the event opening, Culture and Art Advisor of the Rüstem Bookstore Halil Duranay stated that the most important point to be stated about the book is that the protocol signed with EMU has been implemented. Duranay, who also emphasized that another important point is the mission of Rüstem Bookstore to pass on our cultural heritage to future generations, added that gastronomy is of great importance from the cultural heritage point of view and that the book will be very useful in this regard.

During her speech, EMU Publication Board Chair Prof. Dr. Şebnem Önal Hoşkara thanked those who have contributed to the preparation of the book and stated that EMU Publishing House has produced many successful publications in the last two years and will continue with the same momentum. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara also said she believes in the benefit of the continuation of the cooperation with Rüstem Kitabevi and expressed her hope that Tanya Kilitkayalı's new book would be on the shelves soon.

EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that he has closely been following Tanya Kilitkayalı's career journey and always feels proud of her achievements. Prof. Dr. Kılıç pointed out that the book and the event are extremely important in terms of making Cyprus' voice heard as the field of gastronomy continues to develop worldwide. He also thanked those who have contributed and added his belief that the joint efforts of Rüstem Kitabevi and EMU will enlighten future generations.

EMU Vice-Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu said that she believes EMU will continue to grow and strengthen by continuing to engage in such collaborations and missions and thanked everyone involved in the project.

After the opening speeches, the promotion of the book "Cyprus Cuisine: From Traditional to Modern " was held in a talk format by Tanya Kilitkayalı. The event ended with a cocktail prepared using some of the recipes found in the book and served after Tanya Kilitkayalı signed her book.