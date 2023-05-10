TR Ministry of Industry and Technology, Development Agencies General Director Visits Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu

The Republic of Turkey (TR) Ministry of Industry and Technology, Development Agencies General Director Barış Yeniçeri and his accompanying delegation paid a visit to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu in her office.

Yeniçeri expressed their pleasure to be at EMU during the said visit, which took place on 5 May, 2023 at 13:00. During the visit, Yeniçeri and the accompanying delegation received information about EMU from Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu and exchanged views on possible collaborations with EMU. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu presented Yeniçeri a gift unique to EMU.