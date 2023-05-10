EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Releases a Statement on the “World Thalassemia Day”

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine academic staff member and member of the Neuroscience working group Assoc. Prof. Amber Eker Bakkaloğlu, İlayda Mahmutoğlu, Helin Karol, Meliha Çiçekseven, Nermin Bayraktar, and Münevver Kadiroğulları released a statement regarding the "World Thalassemia Day." The statement prepared for the World Thalassemia Day to emphasize long-term health problems in thalassemia reads as follows:

"Since 1993, 8 May has been observed as the "World Thalassemia Day" worldwide to highlight the importance of thalassemia and other hereditary blood diseases and raise awareness in society. This disorder is more common in North Africa, the Middle East, and Asian countries, including our island in the Mediterranean region. The International Thalassemia Association also emphasized the prevalence of the disease in our region, stating that one in seven Cypriots is a beta-thalassemia carrier, meaning that one in 49 couples has a 25% chance of having a child with the disease. Although premarital screening has prevented the birth of thalassemia-affected babies for many years, the likelihood of occurrence has re-emerged in the age of globalization.

Beta-thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, is defined as a decrease or absence of beta globin chain production, which reduces the amount of hemoglobin in red blood cells, decreases red blood cell production, and causes anemia. Thalassemia major occurs when a child receives two faulty genes, one from each parent. In the early stages of life, patients with thalassemia major typically show severe anemia symptoms. They require frequent blood transfusions. If left untreated, the spleen, liver, and heart enlarge over time. Bones can also be thin and fragile. Blood transfusion is vital for many thalassemia patients. Donating blood and supporting campaigns are invaluable for our patients.

The Cyprus Thalassemia Association and doctors at the Thalassemia Center have reported the number of patients in Northern Cyprus as 150. Patients now reaching adulthood face long-term problems due to both the long-lasting and disease-induced anemia and the repeated transfusions. In the long term, chronic fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, palpitations, and excessive iron accumulation in the body can cause heart and liver problems. Chronic cardiac outcomes for thalassemia patients may include heart failure, irregular heart rhythms, increased pressure in the artery going to the lungs, and increased clotting risk.

Another organ that can be affected in thalassemia patients in the long term is the liver. The primary cause of liver damage is iron accumulation in the liver. In addition, repeated transfusions can also increase the risk of hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections. Furthermore, some patients may experience hormonal issues, decreased fertility, osteoporosis, and delayed growth. Heart and liver problems are always monitored during routine check-ups. Cognitive problems, not yet routinely monitored but associated with the long disease process, iron accumulation, and increased clotting risk, have also been reported in thalassemia patients. These problems, which can be overlooked if not screened for, can be challenging for patients who have now reached adulthood and are actively participating in work and daily life. Therefore, a memory screening study for our thalassemia patients has been initiated in collaboration with EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine and the Thalassemia Center. Patients can contact the Thalassemia Center secretariat for these screenings."