Metaverse Insider Launches Platform to Provide Reliable Market Intelligence on the Metaverse Industry

Core Features Core use cases

The Metaverse Insider, the leading media and data provider in the metaverse market, has announced the launch of its new intelligence platform.

Our platform will provide our clients with the most up-to-date market intelligence and data, supporting their decision-making processes and helping them stay ahead of the curve in the industry.” — Alex Challans

TORONTO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse Insider, the leading media and data provider in the metaverse market, has announced the launch of its new intelligence platform. The intelligence platform will offer unparalleled market intelligence, data, and advisory support to its clients in the rapidly growing metaverse industry.

The Metaverse Insider has been providing commercial news focused on the metaverse market since its launch, building a solid reputation in the industry. As the business has grown, it has increasingly provided its clients, including key stakeholders in the industry, with data and advisory services.

The launch of the intelligence platform will enable The Metaverse Insider to provide even more comprehensive market intelligence to its clients. The platform is powered by proprietary data and innovative tools and applications that will support stakeholders globally with valuable insights into the metaverse ecosystem.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our intelligence platform, which marks a significant milestone for The Metaverse Insider," said Alex Challans, CEO of Resonance, the holding company that also owns platforms covering the quantum, space, and AI industries. "Our platform will provide our clients with the most up-to-date market intelligence and data, supporting their decision-making processes and helping them stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry."

The metaverse industry has seen rapid growth in recent years and also has its fair share of controversy. The intelligence platform will help stakeholders navigate the complex ecosystem of this emerging market. The platform is continually updated by market analysts and underpinned by a proprietary taxonomy. With increasing interest in the metaverse from various sectors and industries, market intelligence and data are becoming more critical for stakeholders looking to invest or make decisions in the metaverse industry.

"Our intelligence platform is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best information and data available in the metaverse industry," said Jack Boreham, Director at The Metaverse Insider. "We are confident that the platform will be a valuable resource for our clients, and we look forward to helping them succeed in this exciting and dynamic industry."

The intelligence platform is now available on The Metaverse Insider's website. Readers will continue to find the same high-quality editorial content and coverage for which The Metaverse Insider is known. Sign up now to access the platform.