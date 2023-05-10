Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 0710

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores; and, in licenses and regulations, liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for heading of article, for authority to issue liquor licenses to hotels, restaurants and clubs, for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for secondary service area, for sale of malt or brewed beverages by liquor licensees, for public service liquor licenses, for liquor importers' licenses, fees, privileges and restrictions, for public venue license, for performing arts facility license, for continuing care retirement community retail licenses, for casino liquor license, for malt and brewed beverages manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors' licenses, for sales by manufacturers of malt or brewed beverages and minimum quantities and for distributors' and importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc; adding provisions relating to fees and taxation of ready-to-drink cocktails for off-premises consumption; and further providing for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and licensees.