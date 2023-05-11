Garden State 'Inventress' Lisa Ascolese Highlights Women Inventors on Mother’s Day

Lisa Ascolese, Founder of Inventors Spotlight TV Lisa Ascolese, The Inventress www.AOWIE.com

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Mother’s Day, the well-known host of Inventors Spotlight TV (ISTV), Lisa Ascolese, is celebrating women inventors. This feisty “Mompreneur” is a mother and grandmother who recognizes that family time and staying connected to loved ones is so important. Mother’s Day is a chance to pay homage to women influencers who unselfishly forged a way for others to follow and shaped the lives of those around them, and Lisa Ascolese tops the list.

Visionary Lisa Ascolese is one of those influencers who has planted seeds of encouragement and given direction to entrepreneurs over the twenty-five-plus years of her tenure. Lisa is widely known as the CEO of Inventing A to Z and founder of The Association Of Women Inventors And Entrepreneurs group (AOWIE), which she formed in August 2014.

Her impressive list of clients includes celebrities like extraordinary chef Carla Hall, world-renowned, award-winning songstress Dionne Warwick, actress Jasmine Guy, Actor-singer, entertainer musician Tyrese Gibson and the list goes on.

After becoming a successful inventor and businesswoman, Lisa felt the need to give back and share her anecdotal experiences to help others on their journey to success. Lisa offers some time-tested wisdom nuggets to guide new and seasoned entrepreneurs.

According to Lisa, their mission statement is: “Bridging The Gap Between Ambition And Success. Our goal is to nurture and guide flourishing inventors and entrepreneurs through kindness, motivation, and education, reaching back and Lifting Each Other Up, Two Hands At A Time.”

AOWIE and Inventing A to Z is hosting a power-packed “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now Conference” on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST at the elegant Jumping Brook Country Club, 210 Jumping Brook Road, Tinton Falls, N.J.

For more information, contact Lisa by visiting www.inventingatoz.com or Phone:732-647-5433 or Email address Lisa@inventingatoz.com. To purchase tickets for upcoming events and learn more about The Association Of Women Inventors And Entrepreneurs, go to AOWIE.com.

About: “The Inventress” Lisa Ascolese is the CEO of Inventing A to Z, inventor, inventing consultant, host of “The Inventress Podcast,” CEO and Founder of Inventors Spotlight TV (ISTV), product agent for QVC, HSN, Shop HQ, and public speaker. She is a sought-after speaker and is available for speaking engagements and podcasts. She speaks on topics of inventing, business building, and product branding. Lisa was featured in top media outlets such as BRAVO TV, ABC, Black Enterprise, Forbes, and the New York Times.