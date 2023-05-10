Be The Match Partners with Berkeley Humane as an Official Sponsor for Pints for Paws 2023, Uniting in Common Cause
Partygoers can sample craft beers, learn about marrow or stem cell donation and help save pets and people at upcoming festivalBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pints for Paws, the popular ninth annual craft beer tasting festival that raises funds for Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society), has partnered with global nonprofit Be The Match® as an official sponsor for the upcoming event on June 3rd, 2023.
Be The Match, a global organization that connects patients with matching donors for life-saving bone marrow or blood stem cell transplants, will be joining the Pints for Paws festivities with a table at the event to spread the message about their mission and to encourage people to get tested and register for possible donation.
“We’re thrilled that such an important and esteemed organization will be uniting with Berkeley Humane to help save both animal and human lives at one of the most fun and popular annual community events,” said Berkeley Humane Executive Director Jeffrey Zerwekh.
Voted “Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay” for several years, Pints for Paws takes place Saturday, June 3rd from 2-5pm at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley. Tickets for the event offer unlimited tastings from unique craft breweries, cidermakers, and wineries all while enjoying live music and a variety of food. Unlike beer festivals that donate only a fraction of proceeds to charities, 100% of the funds raised by Pints for Paws support Berkeley Humane’s programs and community services. Funds raised will be dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in the Bay Area and beyond by allowing the organization to provide medical care, training, nutritious meals, enrichment activities, and lots of love to animals in need. To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws.
About Be The Match
Be The Match is a global leader in bone marrow transplantation and connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or blood stem cell transplant. For more information, visit their booth at the event.
About Berkeley Humane
The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895 and is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the United States. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated, talented team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipal shelters who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
