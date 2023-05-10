Senate Bill 203 Printer's Number 0175

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act amending the act of November 24, 2004 (P.L.1270, No.153), referred to as the Pennsylvania Amber Alert System Law, establishing the Pennsylvania Green Alert System; and further providing for immunity.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.