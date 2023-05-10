World Taste & Smell Association to Hold Webinar on Harnessing the Power of All the Senses
Avery Gilbert to host Unleash Your Sensory Potential: Smell Edition Webinar on June 6
Multisensory design is a unique and effective means to engage consumer interest and boost product satisfaction. This panel will provide insights and examples.”MILLBROOK, NEW YORK, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Taste & Smell Association has teamed up with smell scientist, entrepreneur, and author Avery Gilbert to present a webinar titled “Unleash Your Sensory Potential: Smell Edition,” featuring guests from the world of scent innovation.
The webinar will examine how harnessing the power of all the senses can drive innovation and elevate our everyday lives. Amy Marks-McGee, a World Taste & Smell Association Board member and Founder of Trendincite LLC, says, “Multisensory design is a unique and effective means to engage consumer interest and boost product satisfaction. This panel will provide insights and examples.”
Gilbert, who holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and Neuroscience from Rockefeller University, has spent his career studying the science of smell and how it affects our behavior and emotions. He is the author of “What the Nose Knows: The Science of Scent in Everyday Life” and has been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, National Geographic, and NPR.
During the webinar, Gilbert will moderate the panel discussion featuring special guests from the world of scent innovation:
- Ariella Halperin, Founder & Creative Director of Storied Senses
- Natalie Kuhles, Founder & President of Artistscent
- Kelly Jones, Creator, Founder, and Scent Sommelier of Kelly+Jones
“We are excited to partner with Avery Gilbert and bring together such a talented group of panelists for this webinar,” said Marks-McGee. “Their unique perspectives and experiences in scent innovation will provide attendees with valuable insights into how they can harness the power of all their senses to create truly impactful experiences.”
The webinar is open to anyone interested in learning more about the power of smell and multisensory design. Unleash Your Sensory Potential: Smell Edition will be held on Zoom on June 6 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (EST). Tickets are $25 and available here.
About Avery Gilbert
Avery Gilbert is a scientist and author specializing in the science of smell. He holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and Neuroscience from Rockefeller University and has spent his career studying the relationship between smell and behavior. He is the author of "What the Nose Knows: The Science of Scent in Everyday Life" and has been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, National Geographic, and NPR.
About The World Taste & Smell Association
The World Taste & Smell Association, a global, non-profit 501c3 association, was founded during the pandemic to elevate awareness of the importance of our senses of taste and smell and to support innovators, creators, scientists, and people experiencing taste and/or smell dysfunctions. Through our anchor event, World Taste and Smell Day (celebrated annually on September 14) and other initiatives, our goal is to gather and unite a community of people to celebrate the two senses under a unified umbrella. Find out more at https://www.tasteandsmell.world.
