Memorial Day 2023 Observances

The following is a list of 2023 MDVA Memorial Day Observances.
Monday May 29, 2023, the following observances will be held at 11:00AM:
- Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
- 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623
- Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
- 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032
- Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
- 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
- World War II Memorial
- 1920 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401
Monday May 29, 2023, the following observances will be held at 2:00PM:
- Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery
- 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530
Tuesday May 30, 2023, the following observances will be held at 1:30PM:
- Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
- 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643