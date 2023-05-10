Submit Release
Memorial Day 2023 Observances

The following is a list of 2023 MDVA Memorial Day Observances.

Monday May 29, 2023, the following observances will be held at 11:00AM:

  • Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
    • 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623
  • Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
    • 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032
  • Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery
    • 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
  • World War II Memorial
    • 1920 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401

Monday May 29, 2023, the following observances will be held at 2:00PM:

  • Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery
    • 14205 Pleasant Valley Road, NE, Flintstone, MD 21530

Tuesday May 30, 2023, the following observances will be held at 1:30PM:

  • Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
    • 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643

 

