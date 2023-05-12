Salesforce Services Division of SIG Earns Expert Navigator Distinction

akaCRM, the Salesforce Services Division of SIG, leverages Salesforce’s technologies to accelerate business transformation for clients in the education sector.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- akaCRM, the Salesforce Services Division of SIG, today announced it has achieved an Expert distinction in Navigator for delivering expertise and depth of knowledge in Education Solutions. Navigator recognizes achievements by Salesforce consulting partners, measuring expertise in the areas of technical knowledge, project experience, and customer success.

To help customers succeed today, akaCRM has achieved an Expert Navigator distinction in Education Solutions, providing deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, including a demonstrated history of customer success. This proven proficiency empowers customers to connect with their customers in entirely new ways.

In October 2022, akaCRM was acquired by Strata Information Group (SIG), and became the Salesforce Services Division of SIG. This has expanded akaCRM’s capabilities and depth of expertise. SIG has been in business for over 35 years with 170+ consultants average 20 years of experience. As a trusted partner to 600+ colleges and universities, we provide comprehensive strategy, implementation, and managed services for Salesforce®, Conga®, and leading ecosystem application providers.

Comments on the News

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Expert Navigator,” said Brent Mellow, VP, Salesforce Services Division of SIG. “As a Salesforce partner since 2009, we have worked toward this distinction for quite some time. We know this distinction will help us stand out in the market and will be critical in driving our customers’ successes.”

“Salesforce partners with Expert Navigator distinction, such as akaCRM, help customers grow faster and reach further in this new digital economy,” said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and driving customer success.”

About SIG

Since 1985, SIG has been a trusted partner to over 600 colleges and universities globally providing comprehensive strategy, implementation, and managed support. From Procurement, Business Process, CRM, Project and Change Management, to Implementation, BI, and Analytics, our extensive consulting services can help your school reach new levels of success.

Salesforce and SIG Overview