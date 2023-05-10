Vines & Views Wine Tours Launches Their New Website And A New Wine Tour In West Kelowna
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vines & Views Wine Tours is ready and excited to host your group on a wine tour this Spring or Summer! Check their brand new website www.vinesandviews.com for all their tours and offers. They have been busy creating some excellent wine tours with you in mind. They truly have something for everyone, showcasing the beautiful Okanagan Valley.
New West Kelowna Tour
They have a new West Kelowna Half Day Tour. This half-day Kelowna wine tour includes tastings at 4 wineries on the Westside Wine Trail. This tour also includes pick up and drop off at any local accommodation, a friendly and knowledgeable driver, winery reservations, a complimentary light snack, and bottled water. This tour is a great way to see some of the amazing local wineries. The tour is approximately 4 hours long.
New Vehicles
They have also added to their fleet this year with a couple of new Ford Transit touring vehicles. These vehicles are the best for touring and offer guests rear heat and A/C, comfortable seating, high roofs, and large viewing windows. Tour in style with Vines & Views this year!
The Okanagan Valley Wine Industry
There is always something new and exciting going on in the wine industry. The Okanagan Valley wine region grows every year, so there is always something new to see and experience. Winemakers are hard at work all year to create new wines to release. Visitors will have the opportunity to try wines firsthand directly from the wineries. Many wineries have wines that they sell exclusively through the winery as well.
Amazing Tours
They offer tours from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton. Pick-up is available at local hotels, Airbnb’s, Vacation Rentals, Bed & Breakfasts, and campgrounds.
Wine And Water Tours
Try the Land & Lake Wine & Boat Tours and experience both wineries and a boat cruise on Okanagan Lake. They will pick you up at your accommodation, and the day starts with winery tastings followed by a one or two-hour boat cruise. They will then return you safely back to your accommodation after the tour. This is an excellent tour for Stagettes and Birthday parties.
They also offer private boat charters aboard our luxury pontoon boat. The tours are by the hour and are catered to any group. They will cruise the lake, and they can stop for a swim whenever people feel like it. Take in the breathtaking views of the mountains and vineyards from the lake. It is truly a must see in the Kelowna area.
Join Vines & Views for a wine tour or boat tour, or both this season!
