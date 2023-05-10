EY Announces Jason Johnson of Quick Quack Car Wash as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award Finalist
EY Announces Jason Johnson of Quick Quack Car Wash as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award Finalist
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures
“I am thrilled to represent my partners, our incredible team, our special culture, and our fun brand, with this recognition” ”ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Jason Johnson of Quick Quack Car Wash was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.
— Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“It is an honor to be considered among so many amazing entrepreneurs and companies for this award. I am thrilled to represent my partners, our incredible team, our special culture, and our fun brand, with this recognition,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Quick Quack Car Wash.”
Regional award winners will be announced on June 9, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
Johnson and his business partners started Quick Quack in 2004 with the desire to change lives for the better and the idea to create an outstanding car wash product and amazing work culture. His leadership has enabled the company to quickly grow in five different states with 196 locations while making a positive and lasting impact on team members and community partners.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Bay Area region, sponsors also include Cresa, Woodruff-Sawyer & Co, Big Picture and ADP.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.
About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.
About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Amaris Garcia
Quick Quack Car Wash
amarisg@dontdrivedirty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn