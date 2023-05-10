Omni Interactions Awarded 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovations Award

Omni Interactions’ Outsourced Customer Experience Services and Its Intelligent Digital Ecosystem “The Omniverse” Recognize for Exceptional Innovation

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Omni Interactions as a 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner. Omni Interactions has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy, AI, and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.

Omni is the Uber of the contact center industry bringing together leading brands and highly skilled virtual gig workers with “The Omniverse” an Intelligent Digital Ecosystem. The remote and gig model attracted many Fortune 500 clients during the pandemic, most of whom have remained loyal clients due to increased customer satisfaction ratings, cost savings, and increased business continuity.

“Omni Interactions has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Omni Interactions and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic.”

Because of Omni Interactions’ unique business model and use of AI and intelligent bots, the company saves clients over 25% on customer experience operating costs while improving customer satisfaction ratings. Its proprietary sourcing attracts gig and remote brand ambassadors across the nation and the company currently has a network of over 75,000 gig workers. This provides its clients with extreme flexibility and scalability that is otherwise unheard of in the contact center industry – key during natural disasters and global pandemics. Omni can handle large spikes, overnight, and weekend volumes better than traditional BPOs constrained by the typical in-person contact center model.

“The pandemic has had lasting effects on customer experience operations,” said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. “As companies were forced to move customer service representatives remote, benefits were uncovered such as increased productivity, increased well-being of workers, and better access to nationwide talent. Because of this, organizations continue to have remote or hybrid workforces. At Omni, we take the remote model and layer on the ability for workers to pick their own schedules and work within the Omniverse to access built-in AI and automation to streamline daily tasks. This enables us to outperform in-house customer service teams and leading BPOs around the world at a fraction of the cost.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.



About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, and finalist for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking #341 on the Inc. 5000. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”



