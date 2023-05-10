MDC offers free unique birdhouse building class May 13 at Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – How about a uniquely styled Upcycled Birdhouse, built by you, for your backyard? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class on using recycled milk cartons and natural materials from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. All materials will be provided.

Participants will learn how to use a half-gallon milk carton and twigs to make a nesting site for birds such as wrens and chickadees. All ages are welcome. Adults and children ages 9 and older will be allowed to use glue guns. Adults only will use pruners to trim twigs. Smaller children can help choose and sort twigs and wrap the birdhouse with twine. Bird houses can be completed in about 30 minutes.

For more information about the class, contact MDC Naturalist Lisa Richter at Lisa.Richter@mdc.mo.gov. For more information about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.